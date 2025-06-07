Could Musk-Trump feud stoke GOP divisions ahead of midterms? ANALYSIS

The back-and-forth attacks reverberated across a capital they have both reshaped

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak in the Oval Office before departing the White House in Washington on the way to Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, March 14, 2025

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak in the Oval Office before departing the White House in Washington on the way to Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, March 14, 2025

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak in the Oval Office before departing the White House in Washington on the way to Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, March 14, 2025

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak in the Oval Office before departing the White House in Washington on the way to Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, March 14, 2025

Even by the standards of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's relationship -- an unprecedented alliance punctuated by a meme-inspired reshaping of the government, numerous rocket launches, assassination attempts, a quarter-billion-dollar political gamble and electric car photo-ops -- it's been an unusual week.

For months, Musk had been the closest of Trump's advisers -- even living at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and spending time with the president's family.

More recently, Trump gave Musk a congratulatory Oval Office sendoff from his work leading cost-cutting efforts in his administration, giving him a golden key with a White House insignia.

But the billionaire's muted criticisms of Trump's "big, beautiful bill" grew louder and more pointed, culminating in posts Thursday on his social media platform taking credit for Trump's November win and Republicans' takeover of the Senate.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk posted. "Such ingratitude."

Some lawmakers and Republicans worry Musk's apparent acrimonious departure from Trump's orbit could create new uncertainties for the party -- and stoke GOP divisions that would not serve Republicans well heading into a critical legislative stretch before the midterm elections.

The back-and-forth attacks, which continued into the weekend and took a sharply personal turn, reverberated across a capital they have both reshaped.

Trump on Friday told several reporters over the phone that he was not thinking about Musk and told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl that Musk had "lost his mind."

In the near term, Trump and the GOP are trying to muscle their signature tax and domestic policy megabill through the House and Senate, with the slimmest of margins and no shortage of disagreements.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak in the Oval Office before departing the White House in Washington on the way to Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, March 14, 2025 Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Any shift on the key issues could topple the high-wire act needed to please House and Senate Republicans.

A nonstop torrent of criticism from Musk's social media megaphone could collapse negotiations, harden the position of the bill's critics and even undermine other pieces of Trump's first-term agenda.

"You hate seeing division and chaos," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who represents a swing district, told ABC News about the Trump-Musk fracas. "It's not helpful."

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, the chairman of the House Budget Committee, called Musk a "credible voice" on "debt and spending" issues.

"It's never helpful when he says those things. He's a believable person and he has a broad reach, but I think he's frustrated and people understand the context," Arrington said, predicting that both men will eventually resolve their dispute.

Republican operatives watching the spat unfold this week told ABC News it is too early to say how the feud between Trump and Musk could affect the next election.

The billionaire spent more than anyone else on the last election, pouring $270 million into groups boosting Trump and other Republicans up and down the ballot, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk departs the White House en route to the Capitol to attend President Donald Trump's Joint Address to Congress in Washington, March 4, 2025. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images, Files

He already suggested he would cut back on his political donations next cycle, more than a year out from the midterm elections.

In the final stretch of the 2024 race, he relocated to Pennsylvania, hosting town halls and bankrolling his own get-out-the-vote effort in the critical swing state.

Since his foray into Washington, Musk has become a deeply polarizing and unpopular figure, while the president's approval rating has ticked up in some recent surveys.

Groups affiliated with Musk spent $20 million this spring on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, only for the liberal candidate to win -- signaling to some Republicans the limits of Musk's political pull.

While his support may be missed by Republicans next cycle, Trump has continued to raise millions of dollars to support his future political plans, a remarkable sum for a term-limited president that underscores his central role in the party and undisputed kingmaker status.

President Donald Trump leaves the Oval Office as he departs the White House, June 6, 2025 in Washington. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who is mulling a gubernatorial bid in 2026, downplayed the tensions or political implications, suggesting that reporters "spend way more time worrying about these things than most average people."

"I'm sure they will make peace," Lawler told ABC News on Friday.

There were some signs of a détente. While Musk continued to hurl insults at Trump ally and critic Steve Bannon, his social media activity appeared to cool off on Friday, and the billionaire said one supporter was "not wrong" for saying Trump and Musk are "much stronger together than apart."

Through nearly a decade in politics and three campaigns for the White House, Trump has demonstrated a remarkable ability to move past disputes or disagreements with many intraparty rivals and onetime critics, including some who now serve in his Cabinet.

Now, some Republicans left Washington this week asking themselves if Musk is willing to do the same.