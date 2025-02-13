Musk's ex Grimes criticizes him for bringing 'Lil X' to Oval Office with Trump
Musk has brought his four-year-old son to multiple Washington events.
The ex-partner of billionaire Elon Musk -- the Canadian singer who goes by the one name "Grimes" -- is criticizing him for bringing their four-year-old son known as "Lil X" to an Oval Office event earlier this week with President Donald Trump.
"This is X, and he's a great guy -- high IQ," Trump said at the top of Tuesday's event, chuckling and calling the boy a "high-IQ individual."
In a post on X later that day, Grimes responded to a comment about her son's "very polite" behavior, saying, "He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."
Grimes and Musk share three children: X Æ A-12 or "Lil X," Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus, also known as Tau.
Musk has been bringing his son to numerous events at the Capitol and elswhere around Washington for weeks now -- often carrying him on his shoulders. He was with Musk and the Trump family at Mar-a-Lago on election night.
On Thursday, "Lil X," along with Musk's twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis -- Strider and Azure -- were front and center at the tech mogul's meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House, across the street from the White House.
Musk has 12 children in all, including six children from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, including twins and triplets.