Musk's role ‘an unbelievable opportunity’ for US government: Rep. Turner

The congressman defended the work of Musk's DOGE in an interview on "This Week."

In this March 12, 2024, file photo, Chairman Michael Turner speaks at a hearing with the House Select Intelligence Committee in the Cannon Office Building, in Washington, D.C.

Republican Rep. Mike Turner on Sunday refuted claims that Elon Musk's task force's massive overhaul of the federal government does not constitute a federal crisis.

"Elon Musk goes about his job, which is a very important job, I mean the fact that we have Elon Musk looking from the private sector into the public sector, advising the president in ways that we can find ways to to reduce overall spending, to get this curve down is incredibly important and an unbelievable opportunity for for our government," Turner said in an exclusive interview with Martha Raddatz on "This Week."

