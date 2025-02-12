Musk's son 'Lil X' steals spotlight in the Oval Office

The billionaire has brought his four-year-old to numerous Washington events.

President Donald Trump is joined by Elon Musk and his son X Æ A-Xii, as he signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 11, 2025 in Washington.

As camera crews and reporters crowded into the Oval Office on Tuesday, trying to focus on President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's first public comments on slashing the government, the dramatic scene at times got stolen -- by Musk's son, "Lil X."

"This is X, and he's a great guy -- high IQ," Trump said at the top of his remarks, chuckling and calling the four-year-old a "high-IQ individual."

While defending his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts, Musk repeatedly got distracted, including after he hoisted his son to his shoulders and "X" played with his father's ears.

"Sorry for this," Musk said. "Otherwise, I might enjoy this, but as he's sticking his fingers in my ears ..." he added with a laugh.

The boy, whose full name is X Æ A-Xii, made faces and mirrored his father's gestures while Musk spoke.

Born in 2020, "Lil X" -- as his father calls him, is the youngest son of Musk and Canadian musician Grimes. He has occasionally been spotted alongside Musk in public, including election night, where he was featured in the Trump family photo and was called "a gorgeous, perfect boy" by the president.

The White House shared a video of the three in the Oval Office, highlighting "Little X" sporting a brown coat and a "cool chain," as described by his father.

John F. Kennedy Jr. explores his father's desk in the Oval Office of the White House, on May 25, 1962, in Washington, D.C. | Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii leans on the Resolute desk as President Donald Trump looks on in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 11, 2025 Bettmann Archive via Getty Images | Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

At one point, "Little X" leaned against the historic Resolute Desk, similar to how a young John F. Kennedy Jr. was seen in a famous 1962 photo peering out -- from under the very same desk.