Nancy Pelosi hospitalized during a congressional delegation trip abroad, her office says

The former House speaker "sustained an injury" while in Luxembourg.

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, 84, was hospitalized while abroad on a congressional delegation, her office said on Friday.

"While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," her spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals," the statement read. "She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation's history."

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe," Krager added.

Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Nov. 19, 2024 in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images, FILE

Eighteen House members are part of the delegation, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson. They were to take part in observances of the anniversary of the pivotal World War II battle on Friday and Saturday.

Other lawmakers on the trip include Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Democratic Rep. Mark Takano, ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Pelosi in November won reelection to her California seat, clinching a landmark 20th term.

Despite stepping down from leadership in 2022 after Republicans won control of the House, Pelosi remains a key Democratic power player. She worked behind the scenes to urge President Joe Biden to step out of the 2024 race after his CNN debate performance, ABC News reported at the time.

Pelosi later said Biden's late exit was a key factor in Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.