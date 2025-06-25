NATO secretary-general calls Trump 'Daddy'

Rutte piled praise on Trump when asked about his use of the term.

President Donald Trump and NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte attend a North Atlantic Council plenary meeting during the the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called President Donald Trump "Daddy" on Wednesday, reacting to the president's recent use of expletives when he accused Iran and Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement.

Early Wednesday morning during a bilateral meeting between Trump and Rutte during the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Trump likened the countries of Israel and Iran to "two kids in a schoolyard" that had a "big fight."

"You know, they fight like hell. You can't stop them. Let them fight for about two-three minutes, then it's easy to stop them," he continued.

Rutte raised eyebrows when he interjected, "Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get them to stop."

"You have to use strong language," Trump agreed. "Every so often you have to use a certain word."

One day earlier, Trump became visibly frustrated about the Israel-Iran conflict, blurting an expletive before departing the White House en route to the summit.

Trump was receptive to Rutte's nickname, saying during a press conference later Wednesday that the secretary-general meant it in an affectionate manner.

Asked if Trump views his NATO allies as his "children," the president responded, "No, [Rutte] likes me. I think he likes me. If he doesn't, I'll let you know. I'll come back and I'll hit him hard, OK? He did it very affectionately, 'Daddy, you're my Daddy.'"

President Donald Trump speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025. Matthias Schrader/AP

Rutte later defended his use of the word and continued to pile praise on Trump, describing him as a "good friend." He also said his language is a matter of taste.

On Trump's decision to strike Iran and the ceasefire, Rutte said "I think he deserves all the praise."