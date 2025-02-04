New York laws protect access to transgender care, the office said.

New York attorney general calls on state health care providers to continue gender-affirming care

NY Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference at the offices of the Attorney General on Jan. 8, 2025 in New York City.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to health care providers, calling on medical institutions to continue providing gender-affirming care amid reports, according the attorney general's office, that several providers in the state had stopped providing treatments following a President Donald Trump executive order.

James reminded providers in a Monday letter “to comply with New York law … [providers] must continue to provide health care services, including gender affirming care, to transgender or gender nonconforming individuals.”

They must provide care regardless “of the availability of federal funding,” James told providers, noting that New York State laws prohibit discrimination, which includes “withholding the availability of services from transgender individuals based on their gender identity or their diagnosis of gender dysphoria, while offering such services to cisgender individuals.”

In a Jan. 28 executive order, Trump threatened to stop providing federal funding and grants to medical institutions that provided gender-affirming care for people under the age of 19.

Trump’s executive order does not restrict puberty blockers, hormone therapies, or surgeries for cisgender patients under the age of 19.

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

On Jan. 31, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to stop Trump’s efforts to freeze federal funding, saying that the freeze is likely a violation of the Constitution.

James’ office told providers in her letter that the temporary restraining order applied to both current and future grants of federal assistance and that funding cannot be frozen or withdrawn as it applies to providing gender affirming care to minors.

The executive order against gender-affirming care is the latest action from Trump that impacts the transgender community, which is estimated to make up less than 1% of the U.S. population over the age of 13.

Trump also recently signed executive orders restricting transgender participation in the military, ending federal legal recognition of transgender people, and restricting gender marker changes on federal documents.

James was one of 22 state attorneys general behind the lawsuit aiming to halt the implementation of the Trump administration's policies freezing federal agency grants and financial assistance.