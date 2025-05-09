Newark mayor arrested at ICE facility while joining Democrats to conduct 'oversight'

Ras Baraka "committed trespass," U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

ByOren Oppenheim, Luke Barr, Mariam Khan, Aaron Katersky, and Josh Margolin
May 9, 2025, 4:26 PM

Ras Baraka, the Democratic mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested on Friday while joining members of Congress at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, according to interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba.

Baraka "committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon. ... He has been taken into custody," Habba wrote on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

