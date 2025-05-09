Newark mayor arrested at ICE facility while joining Democrats to conduct 'oversight'

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka joins protesters outside of Delaney Hall, a recently re-opened immigration detention center, in Newark, N.J., May 7, 2025.

Ras Baraka, the Democratic mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested on Friday while joining members of Congress at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, according to interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba.

Baraka "committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon. ... He has been taken into custody," Habba wrote on X.

