The Note: On Kavanaugh, Trump’s 'dangerous' roadmap for GOP

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Deny, deflect, attack. Then, contradict and confuse – while attacking some more (even claiming Democrats would vote against George Washington).

Perhaps the highest-stakes day of President Donald Trump’s tenure in office will feature only two witnesses, only one of whom can be telling the truth.

It figures to be a marathon day featuring Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford. According to her prepared statement, Ford plans to refer to Kavanaugh as "the boy who sexually assaulted me."

For a Republican Party that’s lining up behind Trump and his nominee – though not quite with enough support to guarantee confirmation – the president offers enough contradictions to churn up a spectacle.

On the eve of the hearing, Trump called the Kavanaugh’s accusations "all false to me" and part of a "big, fat con job" by Democrats – suggesting a scheme orchestrated by "very evil people." Yet, he also said it’s possible that Ford could change his mind, and raised the possibility of a replacement nominee.

Trump wound down his news conference Wednesday night by calling this "a very dangerous period in our country."

He meant it in the context of potentially false allegations. But the dangers for his party are far broader, in a storyline that’s virtually guaranteed to finish without clean answers.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

As President Trump and Senate Republicans double-down in defense of his Supreme Court nominee and attempt to paint all allegations against Brett Kavanaugh as political hogwash, the legal documents piling up ahead of Thursday’s hearing reveal something else entirely.

Professor Christine Blasey Ford’s team presented four signed and sworn affidavits on the eve of the hearing. These legal statements from her husband and friends describe several times in the last six years when they say Ford shared her memories of Kavanaugh with others. Simply put, those who knew Ford said she brought up the assault and his name well before Kavanaugh was hand-picked for this top post.

That is not to suggest that politics has not muddied the waters here. Of course it has. It’s Washington.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who has talked openly about exploring a run for president and made a national name for himself by taking on President Trump, became a bogeyman of sorts for Republicans this week to point to.

Still, it is remarkable to listen to Republicans sound astonished by politics surrounding the Supreme Court. It was, after all, Sen. Mitch McConnell who refused to bring up President Obama’s pick, Merrick Garland, mainly because Obama selected him. And it was McConnell who changed the rules about how many Senate votes are needed to confirm a judge to the bench.

The TIP with John Verhovek

The stakes of Thursday’s hearing aren't just high for President Trump and his Supreme Court nominee, they are critically important for Republican candidates in tight races across the country, in a midterm cycle where women are flexing their political muscle in ways never before seen.

Republican candidates up and down the ballot, from North Dakota to Michigan to Mississippi, have been on defense in recent days in light of the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, and a divided nation will tune in to see how the GOP-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee handles the vitally important moment that comes exactly 40 days before the midterm election.

New polling shows that 47 percent of women oppose Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, while just 32 percent approve. And for the record number of women seeking office this cycle, the hearing could be a turning point – 26 years after the first so-called "Year of the Woman."

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

The Senate Judiciary Committee hears from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who alleges that he sexually assaulted her while they both were in high school, beginning at 10 a.m.

The hearing will begin with opening remarks from chairman Chuck Grassley, the Iowa Republican, and ranking member Diane Feinstein, the Democratic senator from California. Kavanaugh and Ford will each make opening statements and then face an hour and 45 minutes of questions from Democrats, Republicans and an outside prosecutor hired by Republicans. Kavanaugh and Ford will not be in the room at the same time.

President Donald Trump arrives back in Washington, D.C., around 12:05 p.m. He later has a closed dinner with supporters at 7:30 p.m.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at 10:30 a.m. in a "Newsmaker Series" with The Hill.

Vice President Mike Pence makes remarks at 12:30 p.m. at the White House Economic Summit.

Early voting begins in the state of Illinois.

The Texas Tribune Festival kicks off in Austin, and former Secretary of State John Kerry delivers the opening keynote at 8 p.m. ET.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If I thought he was guilty of something like this, yeah, sure." – President Trump said Wednesday, during a freewheeling news conference, when asked if there’s any scenario in which he would consider withdrawing Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

