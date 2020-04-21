The Note: Push toward reopening tests Trump’s anti-government rhetoric Trump is running the government while also running against the government.

The TAKE with Rick Klein

A defining characteristic of President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis has been a contradiction: Trump is running the government while also running against the government.

Trump remains eager to praise his government’s actions – but is also eager to assign blame for perceived shortcomings, even from inside the government itself.

That means blame for the prior administration, governors he sees as political enemies, agencies he doesn’t completely control – as well as fomenting a broader mistrust of government in general.

Protests popping up across the country are scattered and hardly representative of public opinion. Some governors want him to disown and discourage them, yet others are moving quickly toward reopening their states.

President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, April 20, 2020. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is picking up on the president’s contradictions to make a broader argument about Trump’s management of the crisis.

“When you have no respect for government to begin with,” Biden says in his latest campaign podcast, “it’s awful hard to make government work.”

There’s a certain comfort level for Trump and those around him when they clash with the establishment -- even when they control the levers of government. It’s possible that campaigning against government looks different in a time that so many are depending on assistance to keep them afloat.

Then again, just because the president appears to be ahead of the public in pushing for society to reopen doesn’t mean the public won’t catch up.

With GOP governors starting to heed calls for opening things up, yet experts warning of dangers of doing so too quickly, that proposition might get tested. The president appears to be positioning himself to land wherever he chooses.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Two weeks ago, Seema Verma, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said her agency would be releasing race and ethnicity data “very shortly” on novel coronavirus patients who get their health care through those federally run insurance programs.

But Monday Verma said the data instead would not be made available until the beginning of next month.

Speaking to reporters, she argued the CMS has not yet released this crucial data, because hospitals have been backlogged and Medicare claims have been coming in slowly. She added that her agency only began receiving claims data with specific “COVID” coding in April and they have not, in her opinion, collected enough conclusive information yet to release it to the public.

Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, attends a briefing following a meeting of the coronavirus task force, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, April 7, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE

Nationwide, over 30% of Americans are insured through these government programs, meaning the CMS should have its disposal some of the most comprehensive health care data regarding this virus -- that is, if CMS is adequately demanding and handling such data.

We know from early state reports that the virus has disproportionately impacted many communities of color and so all data on race and ethnicity will be key to understanding exactly why and how to change these trends.

The TIP with Soo Rin Kim and Kendall Karson

For the first time this cycle, the money race is now between two presumptive nominees, but not without reinforcements. Former Vice President Joe Biden -- who raised $46.7 million in March, bringing his total for the first three months of the year to $73.7 million -- is running his now-remote campaign with the backing of the Democratic Party and multiple super PACs seeking to make up his deficit against Trump’s significant fundraising edge.

The Democratic National Committee, in its best fundraising quarter, according to a spokesperson, raised $60.8 million in the first quarter and $32.6 million in March, partly thanks to an $18 million transfer from Michael Bloomberg’s campaign last month.

In this March 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del. Matt Rourke/AP, FILE

Priorities USA, the largest Democratic-aligned super PAC, announced on Monday a sizable $65 million commitment in TV ad reservations across six battleground states through November, and raised its total budget for the 2020 election to $200 million. But the group has so far only reported raising a small portion of that -- a $4 million haul in March with just $21 million in the bank by the end of the month. Another super PAC, Unite the Country, founded by Biden allies, had its best fundraising month since its launch last year -- raking in $10.1 million in March, with a host of six- and seven-figure checks coming from deep-pocketed Democratic donors that immediately rallied behind Biden following his triumphant Super Tuesday.

But Biden is still up against the fundraising behemoth of Trump’s re-election campaign, which along with the Republican National Committee, jointly raised $212 million in the first quarter of 2020 and ended March with more than $240 million in cash on hand. And pro-Trump super PACs are on the move as well, including America First Action, armed with some of Trump’s closest allies, raising $9.4 million in the first quarter.

THE PLAYLIST

Tuesday morning’s episode features a conversation with Matthew Belllis, one of the organizers of Monday’s stay-at-home protest in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Then, ABC News’ Will Steakin examines the political voices behind some of the calls to gather. And, ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung breaks down the results from the nation’s largest antibody study in Los Angeles. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appears on ABC's "The View" at 11 a.m.

President Donald Trump meets with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the White House at 4 p.m.

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing at 5 p.m.

Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis.

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in politics. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.