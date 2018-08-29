The Note: A Sanders vs. Trump matchup for Florida governor

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Remember when Donald Trump challenged Bernie Sanders to a debate?

Whatever 2020 brings, a version of that matchup is becoming a major storyline in 2018. Andrew Gillum's upset in the Florida Democratic primary for governor means Sanders' candidate will face Trump's in the biggest and perhaps most important battleground in the nation.

Gillum and the GOP nominee, Ron DeSantis, are both 39 years old. For all their attributes and flaws, it's hard to imagine a clearer choice for Florida than the African-American Tallahassee mayor vs. the fiery congressman from 60 miles down the coast.

Both Florida and neighboring Georgia will host high-profile governors' races with black Democrats taking on Trump-endorsed white candidates.

While the attention will turn to control of Congress, we may yet learn more about the temperature of the nation from a handful of gubernatorial contests.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

In most of the country, the battle lines are now drawn for November, with the last major primary night now in the rearview mirror.

Overall, Republican primaries this summer seemed like an extreme version of what they always are: a pitch to the far corners of the party.

The question now: Will there be a lurch to the middle?

I asked Maria Elvira Salazar -- the projected Republican nominee in Florida's 27th Congressional District, a closely-watched, open race south of Miami – if she wanted President Trump to campaign with her in the general election.

She hadn't mentioned his name all night as she claimed her win -- and her Republican predecessor, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, marveled at her independence.

Salazar fumbled, hedged and sidestepped the question, recognizing the potential liability in this area Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

In Arizona, after securing her win in that state's Republican gubernatorial primary, Rep. Martha McSally pivoted hard toward a controversial Arizona moderate: Sen. John McCain.

Speaking to her election-night supporters – and presumably to independents in Arizona – McSally talked admiringly about McCain's mentorship and guidance.

The TIP with Lissette Rodriguez

Florida's newly-minted Democratic candidate for governor, Andrew Gillum, has pursued a strategy some in his own party have had issues taking on: talking about something other than Donald Trump.

"The way that we're going to win is by giving voters a reason to go out and vote for something and not just against," the Tallahassee mayor said during a July debate against his four primary competitors.

His strategy paid off with an upset win over the establishment favorite, former Rep. Gwen Graham, and three other formidable and wealthy candidates.

Gillum, along with his GOP counterpart, Rep. Ron DeSantis of Jacksonville, spurred record-setting primary turnout with a combined 3.1 million voters going to the polls, 48.1 percent of them Democrats and 51.9 percent Republicans. The previous primary record was set in 2002 when 2.6 million Floridians voted.

The Florida Democratic Party took note and is now holding a "Winning Ticket" unity rally in Orlando this Friday. The rally will feature Gillum along with his primary challengers and a number of other top state Democrats. More important, the rally will feature Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, who some say is running a lackluster campaign against Gov. Rick Scott in the highly contested Senate race.

Nelson's team is likely hoping he can catch some of Gillum's fire.

Following his victory, Nelson released a statement saying Gillum's win was "historic" for Florida. "It's clear that voters across the state are engaged in this election, reflecting the enthusiasm we've seen around the country. The stakes could not be higher," Nelson said.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

The late Sen. John McCain lies in state at the Arizona State Capitol. The public is invited to pay their respects starting at 2 p.m.

President Trump announces a grant for a drug-free communities program at 2:30 p.m.

The president and the first lady attend a White House Historical Association reception at 6:45 p.m.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Whoever thought this was possible?" — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum to supporters at his upset victory party in Tallahassee on Tuesday night.

