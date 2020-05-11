The Note: Stimulus 'pause' makes for perilous politics as grim numbers roll in In this uncertain time, there are limits to what the federal government can do.

'It's going to take a while for the reopening to have an (economic) impact': Kudlow

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The next phase of spending is on pause. The toll of COVID-19 is not.

In this moment of unease and uncertainty, with gradual reopening happening at the same time as unspeakable misery, it's becoming clear that there are limits to what the federal government can do to help.

That's some context for the Trump administration now echoing Senate Republicans in favoring a slower approach to the next round of federal investment in an economy that is in shambles.

"I think that many people would like to pause for a moment and take a look at the economic impact of (the initial) massive assistance program, which is the greatest in United States history," Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said on ABC's "This Week."

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during an interview on the unemployment numbers caused by the coronavirus, at the White House, May 8, 2020. Evan Vucci/AP, FILE

Kevin Hassett, a White House senior economic adviser, said on CNN that the nation has the "luxury of a moment" to learn what's working and what's not in spending already approved by Congress.

This is not a moment for luxuries, of course, for the tens of millions who have lost their jobs or are on the front lines of responding to this crisis. House Democrats are working on a next stimulus package that could include more direct payments to individuals, a massive infusion of cash to states, and major expansions in testing and tracing.

President Donald Trump has said a few times of late that even Democrats won't blame him for the latest unemployment figures, since COVID-19 is the obvious culprit. That theory could be tested if the spending spigot is turned off long before the virus is contained.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Instead of opening up, the White House is, in a way, shutting down as more and more staff self-isolate.

In the latest news, a press secretary with Vice President Mike Pence's team, Katie Miller, tested positive for the coronavirus late last week, after the White House confirmed that a valet to President Trump also tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, all four administration witnesses scheduled to testify before the Senate health committee will appear for the hearing this week via videoconference.

Three of the four witnesses -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn -- are in some form of quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 following the news of two known coronavirus cases among White House staff. Admiral Brett Giroir, M.D., with the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, is also scheduled to testify.

The Senate committee chair, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said it was in an abundance of caution that they switched gears and decided to hold the hearing remotely.

Though the Senate is back in regular session, cases continue to climb in the nation's capital. Over the weekend, the total number of confirmed cases in the District of Columbia passed 6,000.

The TIP with Meg Cunningham

A closely watched race in California's 25th Congressional District garnered criticism from President Trump over the weekend, as the election approaches its Tuesday close.

Trump had already endorsed Republican Mike Garcia in the race to replace former Congresswoman Katie Hill after she resigned last year. With only days to go until ballot collection comes to a close, Democrat Christy Smith appears to be lagging behind Garcia, based on ballot return data provided by the Secretary of State's office.

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus does a television interview at the Republican Convention, July 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

Trump went after election officials on Twitter for offering additional in-person voting locations in majority-black Lancaster, which originally hadn't had one, saying that Democrats were attempting to steal an election.

Although every voter was supposed to receive a ballot in the mail, return rates appear to be low for Democrats as they try to maintain their hold on the seat, which flipped in 2018. It's a disturbing sign for the party, which has relied on high turnout in swing districts, like this one, to win.

