The Note: Trump effect undeniable in Tuesday’s primaries

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Some midsummer voting on Tuesday places the action basically everywhere.

Look to the left and you find a test of progressive enthusiasm: in the governor’s race in Michigan and scattered House primaries extending all the way to Washington state.

Over to the right are more Trump-is-everything primaries, including in Kansas, where Kris Kobach is hoping to carry a late endorsement by President Donald Trump into the fall race for governor.

And while the special House election in Ohio isn’t a district that qualifies as the center, it could carry lessons that both parties hope help them strategize around and against the president.

The Trump effect is undeniable. There is nothing more valuable in Republican politics in 2018 than the support of the president. There is also nothing as motivating to Democratic voters in 2018 as opposition to him.

It’s how those two potential surges intersect that will determine the course of the midterms. Tuesday will fill one seat, while setting up clear ideological contrasts for a range of other races.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Of the four states with primaries Tuesday, Trump won three, but so did Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary.

Considering that, it is no surprise there is a real dialogue among Democrats in these states about how to win and what the party should look like from the coasts to the Midwest.

Do candidates win by appealing to moderates and independents who are prone to swing each race and may be frustrated by the president that they likely voted for? Or should they go big and progressive and inspire more Democratic voters to come out, by making the choice between parties stark?

Successful candidates will likely do a bit of both.

Democrats working to rebuild the party say some districts were written off as either reliably blue or out-of-reach red for too long. The energy and quality of Democratic candidates in each of the races Tuesday, show a rejection of that thinking. The Democrats running are much quicker to say that issues like health care, minimum wage and inequity matter in every district.

The TIP with Adam Kelsey

Democrats in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District are feeling positive about Danny O’Connor’s chances in Tuesday's special election, and with good reason. All signs point to the race being neck-and-neck, meaning that the 31-year-old Franklin County recorder has closed an enormous gap after former Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi won the district by over 35 points in 2016.

But even better than Tuesday’s outlook is the feeling several local and national Democratic officials have about O’Connor’s next election, an almost immediate rematch with GOP state Sen. Troy Balderson in November.

The midterm optimism hinges on three factors:

1. Turnout. As motivated as Democrats are to send a message nationwide Tuesday, turnout in the district will still likely lag well behind November when Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray top the ticket. Better yet for Democrats, an influx of college students return to Ohio State University, the nation’s third-largest college, later this month, and it’s anticipated that those who vote in the adjacent 12th District will lean Democratic.

2. Motivation. Win or lose by a tight margin and O’Connor has a statistic to campaign on. Democratic voters know the race is close, but O’Connor will be able to point to a specific number he needs to protect or close, making the notion that “every vote counts” concrete to apathetic voters.

3. Fundraising. Much like with voter motivation, a near loss or narrow victory by O’Connor can be a win in the sense that he can court donors by showing them just how close he came to a groundbreaking upset or heartbreaking defeat. Either narrative is an effective sales pitch to those with deep pockets who want their money to produce tangible midterm results.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

President Trump hosts dinner with business leaders in Bedminster, N.J. at 7:30 p.m.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET in Missouri, 8 p.m. ET in most of Kansas (9 p.m. in some counties), 8 p.m. ET in most of Michigan (9 p.m. in some counties) and 11 p.m. ET in Washington.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at 10 a.m.

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis hosts the United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Gavin Williamson at 2 p.m.

A group of lieutenant governors is announcing a new organization, the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association, with Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to serve as the organization’s first chairman.

The ABC News politics team will be updating on the races live at ABCNews.com and the ABC News app on your Apple or Android devices beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

