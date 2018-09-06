The Note: Trump firestorms that could spark an explosion

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It does not get, in matters of state, much deeper than this.

The extraordinary anonymous New York Times op-ed by a “senior official in the Trump administration” would be worthy of its own firestorm. Coming on the heels of disclosures from Bob Woodward’s book, it could provoke a series of explosions – political, yes, though that might only be the beginning.

President Donald Trump has long raged against those in his own administration whom he believes to be working against him. He’s found good reasons to suspect disloyalty (remember the leaked transcripts of his calls with foreign leaders?) as well as bad ones (his Justice Department is not out to get him because it is prosecuting two Republican congressmen).

Now comes a Woodward book where top White House officials are depicted as ignoring and even actively undermining the president’s directives. The op-ed writer, meanwhile, claims that “many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

“This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state,” the anonymous official writes. “It’s the work of the steady state.”

That’s not going to be a distinction Trump accepts. The self-described “adults in the room” might bring out some less mature tendencies in the president they’re purporting to control.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Forget flipping Republicans.

Wednesday closed out with two red state Democrats signaling they may vote to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia were asked by reporters if they had heard anything disqualifying in Kavanaugh’s performance so far.

They both said: “No.”

Kavanaugh spent most of his confirmation hearing Wednesday skirting key questions on whether a president can be indicted while in office, how he would rule on abortion questions and whether he would rescue himself in cases regarding this current president’s potential personal criminal or civil liabilities.

It’s worth noting that both Heitkamp and Manchin voted for Trump’s last Supreme Court nominee and -- although both are up for re-election this fall -- neither faced primary challengers this election cycle.

Maybe progressives and those Democrats eager to resist this White House now regret not raising more opposition in redder states like Heitkamp’s and Manchin’s.

Interestingly, in a blue state, Democratic Sen. Tom Carper is facing a tough primary challenge from Kerri Evelyn Harris, an Air Force veteran and LGBT community activist.

She has the backing of many of the same groups who supported other successful, progressive, insurgent candidates this primary season, including Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The TIP with Ali Rogin

Despite sitting next to President Trump Wednesday while he swung the door wide open on a government shutdown over immigration, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists it’s not happening.

“No chance of a government shutdown,” he said on Fox News’ “Special Report.”

“Zero?” anchor Brett Baier asked.

“Zero,” replied McConnell.

And the fate of Attorney General Jeff Sessions? McConnell said he’s a “huge supporter” and “hope[s] he stays where he is.”

Meanwhile, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, appearing on CNN, predicted that bombshell New York Times op-ed by a senior Trump official would have limited influence outside the Beltway where, he says, the president would be judged by his accomplishments.

“Palace intrigue is one thing. Results are another,” Graham said. “I don't mean to bust a bubble here, but most people in South Carolina are not going to take the op-ed in The New York Times very seriously.”

Speaking of palace intrigue, Graham said he would not serve as Trump’s attorney general or secretary of defense, although he jokingly said he might consider doing both at the same time.

“This is not treason under the Constitution. This is not a treasonous act against the nation. It’s a disloyal and cowardly act against the president.” — GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham on CNN Wednesday, when asked about the anonymous New York Times op-ed by a Trump administration senior official.

