The Note: Trumpism and Tuesday's primaries

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Trumpism may yet again overwhelm even President Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s primaries -- scattered across four states Trump carried in 2016, all but one of which Barack Obama carried at least once – have proven to be fertile ground for tactics that Trump rode to the presidency.

The president’s last-minute attempt to spike the candidacy of Don Blankenship in West Virginia might suggest a lesson learned the hard way, in Alabama late last year.

But as Blankenship promises to be “Trumpier than Trump,” he’s a threat to win the GOP Senate nomination in large part because of anger and resentment directed at the federal government and the Republican establishment.

Blankenship, a multi-millionaire who is still on probation for his conviction for conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards, is closing out his campaign spinning conspiracy theories about the disaster that led to his imprisonment. He’s also hurling racially-tinged accusations at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s family, and even lashing out at Trump – in addition to Obama and Hillary Clinton.

In Indiana, Mike Braun is no Blankenship – not even close. But the self-funding businessman broke through in the Senate primary with an ad that featured himself lugging around cardboard cutouts of the two House members he’s running against. He’s pointing out their similar resumes and even sartorial styles: “That’s how you dress in the swamp,” a voter says in the ad.

The early rounds of primaries have been bruising displays of intra-party warfare. But not much has happened that the GOP shouldn’t have expected in the era of Trump.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Democrats lost a lot of sleep in the winter of 2016 over the election results in the four states with primary contests today.

The heartland. Appalachia. The middle of the country. Coal country. White working class voters. Union strong-holds. Democrats knew then and know now that any potential roadmap to retaking a majority in the House, holding Senate seats or winning a future presidential election would depend on making serious inroads (or at least not losing any more ground) with core constituencies in these states. These are problem areas for the party and Democrats have tried to problem-solve.

Democratic turnout and engagement today will give the national party more than just insights on a few key races for November. The numbers could show them what kind of messaging and which types of candidates are working, or not, as they try to rebuild and refortify in communities that swung to the right in these states over the last few years.

Maybe the answer is someone like Rich Ojeda, a rough-and-tumble, tattooed, former Marine who voted for President Trump, but is running as a populist Democrat in southern West Virginia. Maybe the answer is a familiar face, like former presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich, who has thrown his name in the Ohio governor’s race and pushed single-payer health care and a ban on assault weapons. Maybe anti-Trump fervor is enough to lift up all guys and gals with D by their names.

The TIP with Meridith McGraw

Don Blankenship is taking a page from President Donald Trump’s 2016 political playbook as he takes on both Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ahead of the West Virginia primary.

After Trump urged Republicans in West Virginia to vote for one of the other two GOP candidates, Blankenship went on to say the president’s been “misinformed” and said Trump needs to work on being “civil.”

"He's the most powerful man in the world and being a little bit more civil in the things that he said would be more beneficial," said Blankenship. "But, he has related well and gained the confidence of blue collar workers in this country and he has the right ideas. None of us are perfect and the president's not perfect."

When asked by ABC if his comments calling McConnell are “civil,” Blankenship went on the defense.

"If someone punches you in the face and you don’t punch them back they’ll punch you again. You notice Mitch McConnell’s not said much," Blankenship said. It’s a strategy Trump would likely agree with.

President Trump is expected to meet with members of Congress at 11:15 a.m. and have lunch with Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Pompeo at 12:30 p.m.

The President is expected to announce his decision on the Iran nuclear deal at 2 p.m.

The President is expected to address the Federal Judges Association at 5 p.m.

Polls are open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. in Indiana, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Ohio, and 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. in North Carolina and West Virginia.

WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: You can watch livestreaming coverage of all the primary action starting at 7 p.m. ET on ABCNews.com or on the ABC News app available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV App Store, and Roku Channel Store. Don’t forget to sign up for Midterm Elections Alerts to get more coverage of this year’s election season from our powerhouse politics team.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We all really like President Trump's policies but we know he always doesn't get things right. He recommended that people vote for a guy that was basically accused of pedophilia in Alabama." – Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship referring to Trump's past endorsement of Roy Moore. Trump has endorsed Blankenship's rivals in tonight's primary election in West Virginia.

