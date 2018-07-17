The Note: After Trump’s performance, what next?

The TAKE with MaryAlice Parks

What happens now?

Before the extraordinary press conference Monday, the German foreign minister said in an interview: "We can no longer fully rely on the White House."

After President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin stood side by side, some Republican lawmakers, and Trump's intelligence chief, seemed to agree.

A number of Republicans on Capitol Hill had strong words, calling Trump's performance "disgraceful," "bizarre," "a sign of weakness." But what comes next? Do they censure the president? Subpoena his advisers?

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for hearings and that the president be mandated to sit for an interview with the special counsel.

Putin said Monday that courts should speak next. In democracies, final conclusions are delivered by trial. Of course, it will be hard for the U.S. to drag Russian actors before a judge, but it's worth remembering the indictment brought by the Justice Department last week was approved by a grand jury of Americans.

And then there's law enforcement and what's next for them? What happens down the road to other legal cases after the commander in chief undercuts intelligence agencies?

On a global scale, questions, too. What happens when the American president looks as if he is holding the door for the Kremlin?

The RUNDOWN with John Verhovek

It shouldn't be lost amid the fallout from Trump's extraordinary news conference in Helsinki that the U.S. is a nation just 112 days away from a major election.

The president seems not only content to call into question his own intelligence agencies' assessment of Russian interference in the 2016 election, but also willing to let his fellow Republicans deal with the political ramifications.

While Republicans including Jeff Flake, Ben Sasse, Lindsey Graham and John McCain all offered harsh rebukes of the president's unwillingness to confront Putin, none is facing voters this cycle.

Instead, Republicans in competitive races across the country are having to answer to the president's public praise of Russia and Putin, and their Democratic opponents were quick to take advantage of that opportunity.

"When our president sides with Putin over his own executive branch, he emboldens the Russian organizations set on threatening us," said Michigan Democratic congressional candidate Elissa Slotkin, who is challenging GOP Rep. Mike Bishop.

"Today's press conference was a shameful capitulation to Vladimir Putin," said California Democrat Gil Cisneros, running for the open seat left by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce's retirement.

It's no surprise that Democrats are attempting to make the midterms a referendum on the president's handling of U.S.-Russia relations, but it is strange that standing side by side with Putin, Trump showed no remorse in feeding that narrative.

The TIP with Ali Rogin

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill were virtually united in rejecting Donald Trump's pro-Russia message in Helsinki. But beyond strongly worded statements, don't expect much more in any effort to stop him.

Both Democratic and Republican senators said a good place to start is additional non-binding resolutions making clear that Congress believes Russia did meddle in the U.S. election and that lawmakers trust the intelligence community.

At the same time, many acknowledge there's not much else they can do as long as there are lawmakers in both chambers who may not want to check the president's authority.

Case in point: The House's defense bill currently has a provision that allows the president to lift sanctions on Russians, with few preconditions. That's not exactly the type of language that indicates House Republicans are going to resoundingly support any Russia-related bills with bite.

"All we can do is pass legislation that the president can't veto, and I hope we do," Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., told reporters.

"No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant." -- Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in a statement Monday.

