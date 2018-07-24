The Note: The unbothered enemies of Trump

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The enemies list is growing. Ask those targeted whether they really care.

President Donald Trump is making fresh threats at home and abroad. But neither the former Obama administration officials nor the Iranian leaders he’s targeting seem to be bothered.

The former national-security officials are being threatened with losing intelligence clearances they don’t often utilize – and, in some cases, no longer even have.

It’s happening for supposed sins that should sound familiar to the president. Trump doesn’t like that they are making “baseless accusations” and that they are “politicizing agencies and departments," according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

As for Iran, the foreign minister thought so much of Trump’s tweet-threat that he responded with his own, capitalization included: “COLOR US UNIMPRESSED.”

With pressures on him building, the president is vowing to use power for the sake of showing he can – coloring the world as he’d like to see it. But if he’s taken neither seriously nor literally, do his threats pack the same punch?

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Georgia voters go back to the polls today for run-off elections in a handful of races.

The Republican gubernatorial primary will likely get the most attention (more on that race below, keep reading)...

But there’s an interesting story playing out in a familiar, Georgia battleground district too.

Lucy McBath, a former national spokesperson for Everytown for Gun Safety, threw her name in the ring in Georgia’s 6thcongressional district a little late, but still managed to outperform three other Democrats vying for the party nomination in the district.

McBath, an African-American mom who lost her teenage son to gun violence, did not receive 50 percent of the vote the first go-around, and faces a male businessman in the runoff today. Whoever wins will take on Rep. Karen Handel, who narrowly beat Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in a closely-watched (and really expensive) special election last year.

If Democrats go for McBath this time, it will serve as another sign they like their odds with women and want to get serious about gun violence.

Just last week, Everytown announced endorsements for more than a dozen former volunteers, like McBath, running for office at various levels across the country. The group's political arm has spent more than a million dollars to get McBath the win.

Meanwhile, the March for Our Lives youth are wrapping up the first half of their cross-country bus tour this week. They have already made 30 stops in 16 states to energize voters on this issue.

The TIP with Jeffrey Cook

Just 24 hours before voters head to the polls, a Republican candidate for Georgia's governorship is distancing himself from a state lawmaker who became the latest public figure duped by Sacha Baron Cohen's TV series "Who Is America?"

Georgia State Rep. Jason Spencer, who spoke in a mocking Asian accent and yelled racial slurs believing he was being trained to fight terrorism, was previously found on Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp's endorsement list and has been removed, Kemp tweeted on Monday.

The incident threatens to be a distraction in the final moments before the President Trump-endorsed candidate takes on Lt. Governor Casey Cagle, whose campaign was recently rocked by appearing on secretly recorded audio tapes admitting to backing "bad public policy" for political gain and declaring the republican gubernatorial primary race to "be the craziest."

Cagle says the audio recordings were taken out of context. Polls close at 7 p.m. in Georgia tomorrow, except in Atlanta where they close at 8 p.m.

President Trump delivers remarks at the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri, at 11:30 a.m. EDT. He then delivers remarks at a joint fundraising committee luncheon at 1:25 p.m.

Georgia's GOP primary runoff election polls open at 7:00 a.m. EDT and close at 7:00 p.m. EDT, except in Atlanta where the poll closes at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez meets with fellow progressives on Capitol Hill.

Connecticut Republican gubernatorial candidates debate in Fairfield, Connecticut, at 2 p.m.

The crowded field of 10 Democratic candidates in Massachusetts' 3rd Congressional District debate in Hudson, Massachusetts, at 7 p.m.

U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University testifies at a Senate subcommittee hearing on the future of amateur athlete safety at 2:30 p.m.

“COLOR US UNIMPRESSED: The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago. And Iranians have heard them —albeit more civilized ones—for 40 yrs. … BE CAUTIOUS!” -- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Monday presumably in response to President Trump.

ABC News Podcast “Start Here” on Security clearances, Manafort's trial and 'driverless' planes. What you need to know to start your day. https://bit.ly/2Lh4web

Podcast from FiveThirtyEight, ABC News' sister company: The Far Left And The Democratic Party. In this episode, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team debates the role of the far left in the Democratic Party going forward. The crew also takes stock of public opinion and lawmaker responses to the Trump-Putin summit in the week since it happened. https://53eig.ht/2Ocmnkf

Senate confirms Robert Wilkie as VA Secretary. The Senate confirmed Robert Wilkie to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs with an 86-9 vote, ending an almost four-month period in which Peter O'Rourke served in an acting capacity following the departure of Dave Shulkin. (Ali Rogin) https://abcn.ws/2uJLmD6

2020 buzz builds around Rep. Tim Ryan. Rep. Ryan, D-Ohio, has hired Pete D’Alessandro – a veteran Democratic operative who served as Bernie Sanders’ campaign coordinator in Iowa during his 2016 presidential campaign – to be his advisor on the ground in Iowa this year ahead of a possible presidential run in 2020. (Elizabeth Brown-Kaiser and John Parkinson) https://abcn.ws/2LJsScz

Georgia's Republican run-off arrives as state tests its political identity. An ugly gubernatorial nomination battle between two Republican candidates in Georgia has kept the spotlight on a state that hasn't been considered swing territory for over a decade. (Jeffrey Cook and Adam Kelsey) https://abcn.ws/2JQO1Q6

Despite 'sore loser' law, Don Blankenship trying third party bid for US Senate in West Virginia. Don Blankenship, the former coal baron and convicted felon who finished third in the West Virginia Republican primary in May, is wading back into the state's U.S. Senate race, this time attempting to file paperwork to run as a member of the Constitution Party. (John Verhovek) https://abcn.ws/2Obssxh

Lawmakers working to support administration efforts to overhaul Endangered Species Act. As the Trump administration moves closer to undoing protections for endangered species, Republican-led efforts to bolster the agencies’ efforts are quietly making their way through both chambers of Congress. (Ali Rogin) https://abcn.ws/2uHuuwU

Federal prosecutors have 12 audio recordings made by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. A former judge is reviewing the materials seized from the raids for anything that is protected by attorney-client privilege. (Aaron Katersky and Chris Francescani) https://abcn.ws/2NE8h9X

Judge delays Manafort trial, grants immunity to 5 Mueller witnesses. A federal judge on Monday approved Paul Manafort’s request to delay his trial start date, giving attorneys for both Manafort and the special counsel Robert Mueller until July 31 to prepare. (Trish Turner and Lucien Bruggeman) https://abcn.ws/2A0SCzR

Trump wants to remove security clearances of former intel chiefs. "The president is exploring these mechanisms to remove security clearance because they've politicized and in some cases monetized their public service and their security clearances. And making baseless accusations of improper relationship with Russia is inappropriate." https://abcn.ws/2OcGjUa

Not Made in America: A look at Pres. Trump products ahead of 'Made in America' showcase. From "Trump" ballcaps to golf shirts, the Trump Organization's store sells a mix of items made in America and those made abroad. And in some cases, such as a gold bar coin bank, it is unclear where the item is made. (Karolina Rivas) https://abcn.ws/2mBcRu6

State Department's 'daily' briefings now less than weekly under Pompeo. In a new letter to Pompeo obtained by ABC News, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, calls on Pompeo to reinstate the daily press briefing, which dropped down to just twice a week under the Trump administration. (Conor Finnegan) https://abcn.ws/2LubMCv

'The Briefing' Review: Speaking for himself. ABC's Jonathan Karl reviews "The Briefing" by former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. https://on.wsj.com/2uMZ601

The Supreme Court could reshape abortion rights “as soon as next year” allowed by a law Vice President Mike Pence signed as a governor of Indiana, POLITICO reports. https://bit.ly/2Lqmryj

The New York Times tells stories of some workers affected by Trump’s tariffs who still stay loyal to the president despite profit loss. https://nyti.ms/2LF6yke

