Official DOGE website updated, promising 'savings' updates by Valentine's Day

Much of the content is what appears to be publicly available data.

Elon Musk's official government website for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was updated on Wednesday and no longer features only a logo.

The site now prominently features a feed of X posts made by DOGE, along with sections breaking down what appears to be publicly available data on the government workforce -- along with a message promising an update on "savings" by Valentine’s Day, which is Friday.

The update comes three weeks after the website's initial launch and less than 24 hours after Musk told ABC News' Rachel Scott. on Tuesday that DOGE posts "our actions to the DOGE Handle on X and to the DOGE website," while the website was still blank.

The "Savings" section, which would likely show DOGE's progress toward Musk's goal of halving the $2 trillion deficit by next year, currently promises updates by Friday.

A screenshot from Feb. 12, 2025 of doge.gov's "Savings" section. doge.gov

The "Workforce" section has a breakdown of staffing across the federal government, based on public data posted by the Office of Personnel Management. The page tells users to "Trace your tax dollars through the bureaucracy."

A screenshot from Feb. 12, 2025 of doge.gov's "Workforce" section. doge.gov

The website cites its "sources" as largely OPM data -- however it's not immediately clear how accurately the data has been aggregated.

The bottom of the page features the following notice by DOGE acknowledging "there are likely some errors or omissions. We will continue to strive for maximum accuracy over time."

A screenshot from Feb. 12, 2025 of doge.gov's "Workforce" section. doge.gov

Another page features an "unconstitutionality-index" -- which does not appear to be proprietary and seems to be utilizing an index that was featured in Forbes earlier this year.

The index is described as "The simple ratio of rules issued by agencies relative to laws passed by Congress and signed by the president during a calendar year. The beginning of the 118th Congress makes now a good time to take a preliminary look at how things shook out in Biden’s second year."

A screenshot from Feb. 12, 2025 of doge.gov's "Regulations" section. doge.gov

The website also features the previously posted Jobs sections where DOGE candidates can apply.

The "About" section links directly out to a White House webpage for President Trump's EO establishing DOGE.