Pentagon spokesman says Iran's nuclear program knocked back 'closer to 2 years'

That assessment is much more optimistic than the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon, July 2, 2025, in Washington.

The Pentagon on Wednesday sharpened its assessment of Iran's nuclear program, declaring that Iran's ability to build a nuclear weapon following the U.S. strike on its nuclear facilities is "closer to two years" away.

The assessment from Sean Parnell, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, appeared to be significantly more optimistic than by U.N. inspectors at the International Atomic Energy Agency. IAEA's director general Rafael Grossi said this past weekend that he believed Iran could begin enriching uranium in a matter of months.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon, July 2, 2025, in Washington. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Military officials and experts have said that there is no doubt the U.S. bombing of three key nuclear sites in Iran -- Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan -- caused signficant damage when they were hit by 14 bunker-buster bombs and two dozen Tomahawk missiles.

But they caution that a firm intelligence assessment will take time to do. And nuclear experts question whether some of the enriched uranium could have been moved in advance or stored elsewhere -- a possibility the Trump administration dismisses as probable.

Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies show damage to the Fordo nuclear facility in Iran following U.S. strikes. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies.

When asked what the latest intelligence might show, Parnell told reporters at a Pentagon briefing that the administration's stance is unchanged that Iran's nuclear sites were "completely obliterated." The term "obliterated" was first used by President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the hours after the bombing.

"It's not just ... enriched uranium or centrifuges or things like that. We destroyed the components that they would need to build a bomb," he said.

"And so when you take that constellation of things into consideration, yeah, we believe that Iran's nuclear capability has been severely degraded. It's even their ambition to build a bomb," he added.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closer view of craters and ash on a ridge at Fordo enrichment facility in Iran after U.S. strikes, June 22, 2025. Satellite image 2025 Maxar Technologies

Republicans said they were satisfied with the administration's assessment, whereas several Democrats said they remained skeptical after being briefed on the strike on Capitol Hill.