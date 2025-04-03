Pentagon watchdog launches probe into Signal chat

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others discussed a U.S. strike on Yemen.

The Pentagon's independent watchdog has announced it has agreed to a request from top senators and is launching a probe into the use of the commercial messaging app Signal by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other senior Trump administration officials to discuss a future U.S. military strike against Houthi militants in Yemen.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a joint press conference with Philippine Defense Minister Gilberto Teodoro, at Camp Aguinaldo, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 28, 2025. Lisa Marie David/Reuters

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.