Pentagon watchdog launches probe into Signal chat
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others discussed a U.S. strike on Yemen.
ByABC News
April 3, 2025, 2:22 PM
The Pentagon's independent watchdog has announced it has agreed to a request from top senators and is launching a probe into the use of the commercial messaging app Signal by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other senior Trump administration officials to discuss a future U.S. military strike against Houthi militants in Yemen.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.