Person arrested after trying to jump fence outside White House

A person was arrested after attempting to climb a temporary fence near the White House this morning, according to a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson.

The Secret Service said the person was "quickly taken into custody and arrested for Unlawful Entry."

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Saturday. There is ample temporary fencing around the White House as preparations are underway for the presidential inauguration next month.

The president is at the White House this weekend, the Secret Service said, but it noted that the person "did not breach the fence and there was no impact to any protectees."

The Secret Service added that the person has been transported to the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia for processing.