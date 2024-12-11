Person arrested for allegedly assaulting Rep. Nancy Mace on Capitol Hill

James McIntyre was arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday.

Capitol Police have arrested a person accused of assaulting Rep. Nancy Mace inside a congressional office building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

James McIntyre, 33, of Illinois is facing a charge of assaulting a government official, according to Capitol Police.

The incident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. when McIntyre entered the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill, which was open to the public at the time.

Officials said McIntyre went through security screening prior to entering the Congressional building.

Rep. Nancy Mace speaks to reporters as she heads to a House Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill, Nov. 19, 2024, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Details of the alleged attack have yet to be released, but Mace took to X Tuesday night to address the incident, claiming it stemmed from her position on transgender rights.

Mace, a Republican representative from South Carolina, has made headlines and faced protests for her proposal to ban transgender people from using restrooms corresponding to their gender identity on Capitol Hill.

"I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man," Mace wrote. "One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine," she added.

In November, Mace introduced a measure to ban transgender women from using biological women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol.

Her announcement came as Rep.-elect Sarah McBride prepares to take office as the first transgender person elected to Congress.

If Mace's measure were passed, its management would fall under the jurisdiction of the sergeant-at-arms, which is the chief law enforcement officer at the House of Representatives.