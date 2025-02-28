Photos: Trump, Vance have tense blow up with Zelenskyy in Oval Office

The world got a front-row seat to the escalating tensions between the White House and the Ukrainian government as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance raised their voices in a heated argument with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House on Friday.
Zelenskyy was there to sign a deal that would have given the U.S. rare minerals from his country, however, the Ukrainian president left the White House shortly after the argument -- canceling the presidents' planned press conference in the process.
Vance chimed in when Zelenskyy talked about the country's history in dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the vice president falsely claimed that Zelenskyy had not thanked the U.S. for its aid to the war-torn country.
Trump joined in and escalated the argument.
"You're gambling with World War Three. You're gambling with World War Three. And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country," Trump said.