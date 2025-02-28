The Ukrainian president left the White House with no deal.

Photos: Trump, Vance have tense blow up with Zelenskyy in Oval Office

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025.

The world got a front-row seat to the escalating tensions between the White House and the Ukrainian government as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance raised their voices in a heated argument with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House on Friday.

Zelenskyy was there to sign a deal that would have given the U.S. rare minerals from his country, however, the Ukrainian president left the White House shortly after the argument -- canceling the presidents' planned press conference in the process.

Vance chimed in when Zelenskyy talked about the country's history in dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the vice president falsely claimed that Zelenskyy had not thanked the U.S. for its aid to the war-torn country.

Trump joined in and escalated the argument.

"You're gambling with World War Three. You're gambling with World War Three. And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country," Trump said.

Here are the photos of the interaction:

President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2025. Mstyslav Cherno/AP

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025. Brian Snyder/Reuters

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) talks with President Donald Trump (R) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 28, 2025. Jim Lo Scalzo/POOL/EPA via Shutterstock

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025. Brian Snyder/Reuters

President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 28, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as U.S. Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2025. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025. Brian Snyder/Reuters

President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2025. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Vice President JD Vance speaks while attending a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2025. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Vice President JD Vance speaks while attending a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova with her head in her hands during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2025. White House Pool

Vice President JD Vance speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. Mystyslav Chernov/AP