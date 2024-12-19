Potential government shutdown impacts: Millions of federal workers at risk of furlough

A White House office is talking to agencies ahead of a possible shutdown.

If Congress fails to pass the continuing resolution to fund the government by Saturday, millions of federal workers could head into the holidays without paychecks. They could be furloughed or be asked to work without pay.

That includes some members of the military, and other critical government workers, such as TSA agents and air traffic controllers, just as the holiday travel craze begins.

Some contractors with the federal government are not guaranteed back pay, like federal employees, which could have devastating consequences for workers living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Despite the efforts to avert the shutdown, plans are still being made in case a deal is not made before Saturday's deadline. The White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has already been in touch with agencies about their plans in case of a government shutdown, an OMB official told ABC News. The official said the initial communication with agencies about their shutdown plans happened last Friday.

That communication is part of OMB's procedure, which is required by law, stating that one week prior to appropriations bills expiring, the office must "communicate with agency senior officials to remind agencies of their responsibilities to review and update orderly shutdown plans" and "share a draft communication template to notify employees of the status of appropriations."

The procedure also states that the White House office must continue communicating with agencies ahead of any anticipated shutdown. The policy states that about two business days before the expected lapse in funding, "agencies should notify employees of the status of funding."

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott talked with one federal contractor as a shutdown loomed last year, who said the 35-day government shutdown in 2018 took her months to recover from financially.

Lawmakers in Congress continue to negotiate a deal that would keep the government funded. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told ABC News on Wednesday that lawmakers had a "productive" late-night meeting in the House Speaker Mike Johnson's office.

"We are going to continue to work through the night to the morning to get an agreement we can bring to the floor," Scalise said, adding that he hoped the House could "get it resolved" on Thursday.

Johnson's original plan called for extending government spending at current levels until March and added other provisions like relief for disaster victims and farmers and a pay raise for members of Congress. That plan is in jeopardy as President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk have pushed for Republicans not to accept that deal.

Trump has pushed Republicans to deal with the debt limit before he takes office, saying if they don't, "he'll have to 'fight 'til the end' with Democrats."

In a joint statement Wednesday afternoon, Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance called on Congress to "pass a streamlined spending bill that doesn't give [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and the Democrats everything they want."

ABC News' Rachel Scott, Sarah Kolinovsky and Lauren Peller contributed to this report.