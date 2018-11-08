President Trump calls mass shooting at club in Thousand Oaks, California, 'terrible,' says he's been briefed

Nov 8, 2018, 8:47 AM ET
PHOTO: Ventura County Geoff Dean addresses the media about the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018.PlayMike Nelson EPA via Shutterstock
WATCH 12 people killed in California bar shooting

President Donald Trump responded to a mass shooting at a Southern California music club, calling it "terrible" and saying he has been "fully briefed" on the incident.

(MORE: Officer among 12 killed in mass shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks, California)

At least 12 people were killed and 10 others injured when a gunman burst into the packed club in Thousand Oaks, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, tossing smoke grenades and firing dozens of rounds, witnesses and authorities said. The lone suspect was also found dead inside the Borderline Bar and Grill that was hosting a college night on Wednesday night, police said. Authorities are working to determine his identity and motive.

PHOTO: People comfort each other as they sit near the scene, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on college night.Mark J. Terrill/AP
People comfort each other as they sit near the scene, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night."

The president added to his first tweet with a second one minutes later. He commended "great bravery shown by police" and said the first officer to enter was "shot numerous times." The Ventura County Sheriff's Department named Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran who was about to retire, among the dozen killed. Helus, survived by his wife and son, was looking to retire next year, the sheriff's office said.

The president does not yet have any events Thursday that are open to the press, but is scheduled to meet with Supreme Court justices in the morning.

ABC News' Karma Allen, Justin Doom and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.

