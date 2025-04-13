President Trump 'remains in excellent health,' says White House physician

The White House has released the results of the president's annual physical.

President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on April 11, 2025.

President Trump "remains in excellent health," according to the results of his annual physical, which the White House released Sunday morning.

The president underwent his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

Trump, 78, exhibits "robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function," according to the report from Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, who performed Trump’s physical on Friday.

The report revealed that Trump underwent a colonoscopy in July 2024, which “revealed diverticulosis and a benign polyp.” Gastroenterologists recommended that the president should have a follow-up colonoscopy in 2027, according to the report.

Among other things, the report also said that the president passed his Montreal Cognitive Assessment with a perfect score of 30 out of 30, the same score he received on that assessment in 2018. He was also screened for depression and anxiety and had “scores within the normal range for both,” the report stated.

Trump is also currently taking four medications: two for cholesterol control, aspirin for cardiac health, and a cream for a skin condition, which the physician notes as “some minor sun damage and a few benign lesions,” according to the report. He is also up to date on his recommended vaccinations, the report said.

The report also noted that the president has scarring on his right ear from the assassination attempt against him, but that his hearing remains “normal.”

"President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and the Head of State," the report concluded.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.