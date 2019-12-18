Did President Trump's letter to Nancy Pelosi help his impeachment case? 'The View' weighs in "This letter was just complete narcissism," Abby Huntsman said of Trump's note.

After President Donald Trump wrote a personal six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi railing against what he calls an “illegal, partisan-attempted coup," the co-hosts of "The View" weighed in on its implications.

While the president has extensively vented on and in public remarks in the past, the letter sent to Pelosi on Tuesday on the eve of a historic House vote represents a compilation of Trump's grievances with the impeachment process and critiques Pelosi's handling of it.

Co-hosts of "The View" Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain reacted to the president's unexpected letter.

"It's actually going to be a mark on your presidential record," Goldberg said.

"It read like a very long tweet," Huntsman said. "What does this do to someone who has built his entire legacy off of his name, off of his brand?"

Huntsman went on to agree with Goldberg that impeachment will damage his record both as president and as a businessman.

"If they vote to impeach him, the first thing that comes up when you google Trump is [he's] the third president to be impeached," Huntsman said. "That's gotta cause some severe insecurity."

"The View" co-hosts, from left, Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain, Dec. 16, 2019. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television

Noting that the letter was "terribly written" with "a lot of grammatical errors," Huntsman added that it "was just complete narcissism, and it's the exact opposite of what I think about a president and what they should be."

"One of the best qualities I always thought for a president is humility, because humility means you're willing to listen to someone, and humility means you're willing to admit when you've made a mistake," Huntsman said. "None of those [Trump] did in this letter, and none of those he ever is willing to do."

Hostin called the letter "very bizarre" and said that reading the letter caused her heart rate to increase.

"First I felt pity, then concern and then I got scared for the country," Hostin said. "Because I started thinking about the 25th amendment if I'm being honest. I started thinking about his fitness to lead the country."

"It sounded like the rantings of someone that was unstable," Hostin added.

"I really do think he's frightened," Behar said. "There's all sorts of things he's done, so he's panicking."

"I don't think he realized the severity of what it means to be impeached," Goldberg responded. "I think it's just starting to be clear to him that this is how serious this is."

McCain said she thought the letter was "unpresidential" and "very aggressive," but was more concerned with the politics of impeachment than the syntax of Trump's letter.

"At a certain point we're gonna come to the end of this, and I don't think Democrats are gonna get what they want," McCain said. "So, what happens next?"

"We need to stop living in Never-Never Land where he'll be presidential," McCain added. "I'm no longer not living in the present. I can't expect professional, presidential, ethical behavior anymore. I'm living in the politics of this, and telling Democrats that if you want him out...I don't know if this is the way to do it."

