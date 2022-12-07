President Trump's team recovered more classified documents in search

The documents were found in a storage unit in Florida.

Former President Donald Trump had an outside team conduct a deeper search for any government documents at four properties, which turned up at least two more documents marked classified, ABC News has confirmed, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The documents were recovered at a storage unit that is owned by the federal government and maintained by the General Services Administration in West Palm Beach, Florida, the sources told ABC News. The Department of Justice has been notified of the documents' existence.

The news of the search and discovery was first reported by The Washington Post.

