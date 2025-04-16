Protesters tased, arrested at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia town hall

Three people were arrested, two of whom were stunned with a Taser, police said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of President Donald Trump's most loyal allies in the House, faced several protesters who were removed by police for disrupting her town hall on Tuesday.

Police said at least six attendees were escorted out without incident, while three others were arrested -- two of whom were stunned with a Taser during their removal.

The event was held at the Acworth Community Center in Greene's home state of Georgia on Tuesday, with disruptions breaking out almost immediately after the congresswoman took the stage.

"Well, welcome everyone," Greene said, kicking off the meeting as police removed at least three protesters. "Thank you, Thank you to our great police officers… This is not a political rally. This is not a protest. If you stand up and want to protest, if you want to shout and chant, we will have you removed, just like that man was thrown out."

At one point, a man was tased for not cooperating with police as they tried to escort him out for interrupting the meeting.

"This is a peaceful town hall. Now this is a peaceful town hall, ladies and gentlemen, this should not have to happen," the Greene said in response.

While speaking at the town hall, Greene accused the media of "trying to defend an illegal alien that is a member of MS-13 that was deported to his home country, El Salvador. That is shameful and that should never happen," she said, referring to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who ICE officials have said was sent to El Salvador by error in March.

Following this, another protester was removed from Greene's event.

"Bye," Greene said. "Just like that illegal alien," she said, despite Abrego Garcia's legal status.

Outside of the disruptions, Rep. Greene did receive continuous support from the audience, which had about 80 people in attendance. Outside the venue, protesters lined up on the street.

Following the rally, Greene told reporters the protesters were "out of line," saying there was a place designated outside of the venue for the protesters "because we support their First Amendment right."