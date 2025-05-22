Questions raised whether security adequate after shooting of Israeli Embassy staffers

Members of the group Misaskim clean the sidewalk where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, May 22, 2025.

Members of the group Misaskim clean the sidewalk where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, May 22, 2025.

Members of the group Misaskim clean the sidewalk where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, May 22, 2025.

Members of the group Misaskim clean the sidewalk where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, May 22, 2025.

After two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum, questions were being raised Thursday about whether there was sufficient security at the event Wednesday nght.

It is unclear whether the museum provided the type of security that experts ABC News spoke with said is routine, especially with diplomats and officials in attendance.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela A. Smith confirmed during a news conference Thursday afternoon there were private security officers working the event but said neither on- or off-duty MPD officers were there.

"In an act of horrific antisemitic violence, a gunman attacked our beloved community. This tragedy is devastating. Such acts of terror attempt to instill fear, silence voices and erase history -- but we refuse to let them succeed," Capital Jewish Museum Executive Director Beatrice Gurwitz said. "We are working to reopen the museum in the coming days, with all necessary security in place, so we can return to telling the story of Jewish Washington for thousands of visitors from around the world."

Former acting Homeland Security Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis John Cohen, an ABC News contributor, said that even though the shooting of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim occurred close to the Washington FBI Field Office, "that shouldn't be confused as an increased security."

"What this situation does illustrate is that we are in a period of heightened threat -- part of that threat is directed at the Jewish community -- and that facilities associated with the Jewish community, faith-based communities need to have put in place security measures to protect those people who are visiting those locations, whether it's for services or for educational activities or special events, such as the one that occurred last night," he said.

Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia Pamela Smith speaks during a press update on a shooting the night before, of two Israeli embassy staffers, at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to reporters outside the Capital Jewish Museum Thursday morning, Attorney General Pam Bondi acknowledged she did not know of the event's security posture before the shooting occurred.

But when asked by ABC News if there had been a "a security failure" given the proximity of the FBI's Washington Field Office, Bondi denied any lapse in security.

"I don't think anyone would have expected what happened last night," Bondi said. "They were in an event, a beautiful event. People were -- it was a dressy event. They were dressed up, they were all together and just celebrating.

"But no, I think law enforcement were on the scene immediately because of that, and the great men and women of the FBI are doing an incredible job, as well as Metropolitan police," she added. "Our [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] agents were out here. Our U.S. Marshals were out here working hand in hand with the mayor and the police chief, who I cannot say enough good about right now."

Attorney General Pam Bondi talks with reporters as law enforcement work the scene after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum, May 22, 2025, in Washington. Rod Lamkey/AP

Former Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Meyer, of the Secret Service's Chicago Field Office, noted that "private entities with internal security operations often supplement their existing posture with extra security during special events or when they encounter a specific threat or concerns."

"Those without existing security will typically hire security or off-duty law enforcement for major events, holidays, during times of civil unrest and when they learn of a direct threat," he added.

"Typically, off-duty law enforcement officers operate under the licensing of a private security company, subject to specific regional statutes and regulations," Meyer said. "In this capacity, these officers are empowered to detain individuals whom they directly observe committing crimes or if they have reasonable grounds to believe a crime has occurred. After detention, the custody of individuals is promptly transferred to on-duty law enforcement upon their arrival."

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the event did not fall into the city's "special events" category in which local and federal law enforcement would have a "stood-up posture."

"This was a relatively small event at a museum, so MPD or the government agencies wouldn't stand up additional resources unless they were requested or unless we got a call for service," Bowser said. However, she noted that the local and federal government do have grant programs that "have helped institutions, faith institutions and others who have been concerned about violence, antisemitism or other hateful speech and rhetoric."

"And very recently we have issued grants and we have issued grants over the last several years to those institutions to harden their security and cameras and additional security, and I believe that the museum has done some of those things," she added.

Bondi said officials believe the suspect acted alone and that the investigation is ongoing.

"I saw a young man's body being taken away, who was about to get engaged. He had an entire life in front of him, and that was taken away," she said. "The hate has got to stop, and it has to stop now. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Members of the group Misaskim clean the sidewalk where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, May 22, 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Security has now been increased in the area to make sure the Israeli Embassy and ambassador are safe, as well as at Jewish sites nationwide, the attorney general said, adding that she spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday night.

"It broke my heart to talk to Bibi last night. He was devastated, and I assured him we were looking into this," Bondi said. "I also spoke to President Trump multiple times, who was just heartbroken and devastated by this."

"This a day where we all need to come together, no matter what religion we are," Bondi emphasized. "And you know, the Muslim religion actually reached out to our rabbis and offered condolences and sent a beautiful message that they just showed me, and that's what should be happening."

Earlier Thursday, Bondi told Fox News that federal law enforcement is doing "everything we can" to protect the community, especially the Jewish community, in the aftermath of the shooting.

"As far as the facts and the law, we'll follow those where they lead," she said. "We will insure everyone America will be safe. We'll do everything we can. This violence has to stop."

Forensics officers investigate the shooting site outside the Capital Jewish Museum following a shooting that left two people dead, in Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2025. Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

Cohen said faith-based communities should be "staying aware of the current threat."

"Good intelligence is the key," he added. "If we want to prevent these types of violent acts, we have to do a better job recognizing and evaluating the online and physical world warning signs that are almost always exhibited by those preparing to conduct an act of targeted violence."

Investigators are reviewing writings posted on X and attributed to suspected shooter Elias Rodriguez, 30, including a 980-word writing titled, "Escalate For Gaza, Bring The War Home," that appear to call for violence against Israelis. Rodriguez yelled, "Free, free Palestine," as he was taken into custody in the aftermath of the shooting, but it is unclear if the suspect was previously known to officials.

"The FBI is aware of certain writings allegedly authored by the suspect, and we hope to have updates to the authenticity very soon," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted a statement on X Thursday morning, noting that the FBI interviewed Rodriguez at approximately 1 a.m.

Investigators said they believe the writings are likely legit but that they are a key piece of the investigation right now that they are working to confirm. In "Escalate For Gaza, Bring The War Home", the author addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and suggests the latest death toll has been underestimated. Citing a so-called shift in the tide of public opinion toward Gaza in recent weeks, the author appeared to lament the inaction of the U.S. government and said it has criminalized protest.

The author, appearing to commend the "sacrifice" made by Aaron Bushnell, who in February 2024 self-immolated in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., and the attempted drowning of former Defense Secretary Robert McNamara for his role in the Vietnam War, then suggested that many Americans would judge those actions as "sane." The author signed off by sending love to his family and "Free Palestine."

ABC News' Josh Margolin, Helena Skinner and Jack Date contributed to this report.