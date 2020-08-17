How to register to vote in New Hampshire What you need to know to register to vote in New Hampshire for Election Day.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Voter Registration Deadline: 6-13 days before the election, varies by county

Same-day registration is available on Election Day at your polling place

To register to vote in the state of New Hampshire, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

18 years of age or older on election day

A United States citizen; and

Live in the town or ward where the person seeks to vote

How to register to vote in New Hampshire:

Register in person at your town or city clerk's office or with your community's Supervisors of the Checklist.

Find your county clerk information here to determine your town's voter registration deadline.

Same-day registration is available on Election Day at your polling place.

Click here for more information on voter registration in New Hampshire.

Check if you're registered to vote here.