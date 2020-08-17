How to register to vote in New Hampshire

What you need to know to register to vote in New Hampshire for Election Day.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 8:00 AM
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Voter Registration Deadline: 6-13 days before the election, varies by county
Same-day registration is available on Election Day at your polling place

To register to vote in the state of New Hampshire, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • 18 years of age or older on election day
  • A United States citizen; and
  • Live in the town or ward where the person seeks to vote

    • How to register to vote in New Hampshire:

  • Register in person at your town or city clerk's office or with your community's Supervisors of the Checklist.
  • Find your county clerk information here to determine your town's voter registration deadline.
  • Same-day registration is available on Election Day at your polling place.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in New Hampshire.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.