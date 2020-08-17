How to register to vote in New Hampshire
What you need to know to register to vote in New Hampshire for Election Day.
August 17, 2020, 8:00 AM
1 min read
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Voter Registration Deadline: 6-13 days before the election, varies by county
Same-day registration is available on Election Day at your polling place
To register to vote in the state of New Hampshire, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
18 years of age or older on election dayA United States citizen; andLive in the town or ward where the person seeks to vote
How to register to vote in New Hampshire:
Register in person at your town or city clerk's office or with your community's Supervisors of the Checklist.Find your county clerk information here to determine your town's voter registration deadline.Same-day registration is available on Election Day at your polling place.Click here for more information on voter registration in New Hampshire.
Check if you're registered to vote here.