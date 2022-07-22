Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Gov. Larry Hogan, Former Vice President Al Gore & Dr. Ashish Jha Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

HEADLINERS
Rep. Adam Kinzinger
(R) Illinois
January 6 Committee Member
Exclusive
Gov. Larry Hogan
(R) Maryland
Al Gore
Former Vice President
Dr. Ashish Jha
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Rachel Scott
ABC News Congressional Correspondent
Catherine Lucey
Wall Street Journal White House Reporter
