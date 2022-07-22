Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Gov. Larry Hogan, Former Vice President Al Gore & Dr. Ashish Jha Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 24, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

(R) Illinois

January 6 Committee Member

Exclusive

Gov. Larry Hogan

(R) Maryland

Al Gore

Former Vice President

Dr. Ashish Jha

White House COVID-⁠19 Response Coordinator

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Rachel Scott

ABC News Congressional Correspondent

Catherine Lucey

Wall Street Journal White House Reporter

