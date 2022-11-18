Rep. Adam Schiff & Paul Ryan Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

HEADLINERS
Rep. Adam Schiff
Chair, Intelligence Committee
Member, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol
(D) California
Exclusive
Paul Ryan
(R) Former Speaker of the House
Exclusive
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Mary Bruce
ABC News Senior White House Correspondent
Heidi Heitkamp
Former North Dakota Senator
ABC News Contributor
Ramesh Ponnuru
National Review Editor
Bloomberg Opinion Columnist
Rachael Bade
Co-author of POLITICO Playbook
Co-author, “Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump”
