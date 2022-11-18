Rep. Adam Schiff & Paul Ryan Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, November 20, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Rep. Adam Schiff

Chair, Intelligence Committee

Member, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

(D) California

Exclusive

Paul Ryan

(R) Former Speaker of the House

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Mary Bruce

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent

Heidi Heitkamp

Former North Dakota Senator

ABC News Contributor

Ramesh Ponnuru

National Review Editor

Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

Rachael Bade

Co-author of POLITICO Playbook

Co-author, “Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.