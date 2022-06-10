Rep. Adam Schiff Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, June 12, 2022.

ByABC News
June 10, 2022, 2:36 PM

HEADLINERS

Rep. Adam Schiff

Chair, Intelligence Committee

Member, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

(D) California

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

GUNS IN AMERICA

Gov. Ned Lamont

(D) Connecticut

Mark Oliva

Spokesman, National Shooting Sports Foundation

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Pierre Thomas

ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent

Mary Bruce

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Marianna Sotomayor

Washington Post Congressional Reporter

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events