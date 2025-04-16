The congresswoman withdrew her nomination for UN ambassador at the 11th hour.

Rep. Elise Stefanik eyes New York governor seat in 2026, sources say

Elise Stefanik speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Feb. 22, 2025.

Elise Stefanik speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Feb. 22, 2025.

Elise Stefanik speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Feb. 22, 2025.

Elise Stefanik speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Feb. 22, 2025.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, a key Republican ally of President Donald Trump, is considering a run for governor of New York, a source familiar with her thinking told ABC News.

Stefanik's office didn't immediately comment.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is running for reelection in 2026 in the Empire State and is vying for her second full term in office.

President Donald Trump nominated Stefanik to be the United Nations ambassador and she was replaced as House Republican Conference Chair by Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain.

Elise Stefanik speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Feb. 22, 2025. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

However, on March 27, a week before her Senate confirmation vote, Trump announced that he was withdrawing her nomination, citing the razor-thin Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

"There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations. Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People," Trump said on Truth Social.

Rep. Elise Stefanik joins Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Grappone Convention Center, Jan. 19, 2024, in Concord, N.H. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"This is about stepping up as a team, and I am doing that as a leader, to ensure that we can take hold of this mandate and deliver these historic results," Stefanik told Fox News that evening.

The upstate New York congresswoman has been rising among the ranks on the Hill for her hard conservative stances.

She played a key role in the congressional response to antisemitism on college campuses amid the Israel-Hamas war. She's also accused the United Nations of antisemitism.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a news conference, Feb. 20, 2025, in New York. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP, FILE

Although largely Democratic, New York state has seen voters shift red over the last couple of years.

Hochul won the 2022 election with just 377,834 votes, roughly 53% of the total vote, beating then U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin. In the 2018 election, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo won with over 1.4 million votes, roughly 59.55% of the total vote, beating then-Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.