Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Sunday On 'This Week' With Co-anchor Jonathan Karl
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, February 16, 2025.
REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES AND SEN. MARKWAYNE MULLIN, SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
(D) New York
Exclusive
Sen. Markwayne Mullin
(R) Oklahoma
Exclusive
And “This Week” co-anchor and ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz and ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell discuss the latest on President Trump’s push for peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Sarah Isgur
The Dispatch Senior Editor
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Faiz Shakir
Democratic Strategist
Bernie Sanders 2020 Campaign Manager
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.