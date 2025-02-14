This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Sunday On 'This Week' With Co-anchor Jonathan Karl





REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES AND SEN. MARKWAYNE MULLIN, SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

(D) New York

Exclusive

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

(R) Oklahoma

Exclusive

And “This Week” co-anchor and ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz and ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell discuss the latest on President Trump’s push for peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Sarah Isgur

The Dispatch Senior Editor

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Faiz Shakir

Democratic Strategist

Bernie Sanders 2020 Campaign Manager

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.