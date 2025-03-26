Rep. Jasmine Crockett defends 'Governor Hot Wheels' comments about Abbott amid censure threat

“At no point did I mention or allude to his condition,” Crockett said.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who seemingly made fun of Texas Governor Greg Abbott is now claiming that her comments referring to him as “Governor Hot Wheels” while speaking at a banquet in Los Angeles on Saturday were not about Abbott's disability, but rather "his terrible policies."

"I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition -- I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable," Crockett wrote in a post on X. "Literally, the next line I said was that he was a “hot a-- Mess,” referencing his terrible policies."

Crockett added that the outrage was "another distraction," going on to highlight Gov. Abbott's policy of bussing migrants who had been released from federal custody to other states.

"Finally, this is yet another distraction. Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives."

“At no point did I mention or allude to his condition,” Crockett continued. “So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump -- a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities -- are now outraged.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks onstage during Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Abbott, who was sworn in as the governor of Texas in 2015, was paralyzed in 1984 after a tree fell on him while he was running and severely damaged his spinal cord.

Appearing on Fox News' Hannity, Abbott responded to Rep. Crockett by touting his leadership and accomplishments in Texas.

"Its another day and another disaster by the Democrats," Gov. Abbott said when asked for his reaction to Rep. Crockett's comments.

"The reality is, they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it. It's one reason why Texas is going to remain red and why Republicans are going to continue to win elections across the country," Abbott said. "The bottom line is that Republican states like Texas are leading the way, and with comments like this by Democrats, we will just leave them in the dust in future elections."