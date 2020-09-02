Rep. Richard Neal defends his seat against progressive challenger Alex Morse

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal has beat progressive Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse in Massachusetts’ 1st Congressional District.

At the time of determination, Neal had 25,499 votes, or 60.7% of the vote share thus far, with Morse trailing at 16,517 votes, or 39.3%.

The 1st district primary is another race where a young progressive challenger went head-to-head against a powerful House incumbent. Morse had support from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s PAC and backing from Justice Democrats and Fight Corporate Monopolies PAC.

Neal, as one of the most powerful members of the House, had backing from Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Throughout the race, Morse criticized Neal of not using his position in the House to take up more progressive legislation on topics such as health care and the Green New Deal.

In what has been a bitter primary for the district -- which covers most of western Massachusetts -- Neal is defending his seat after College Democrats at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, who are supporting the veteran congressman, reportedly engineered allegations of impropriety against Morse.

Morse, who was elected at 22, denied using his position as mayor and as a lecturer at U-Mass Amherst to pressure students into relationships, though he acknowledged having consensual relationships with college students.

Neal and his campaign have denied knowledge of the effort against Morse.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.