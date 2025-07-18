Rep. Tim Burchett and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Sunday on “This Week” with Co-anchor Martha Raddatz

ByABC News
July 18, 2025, 4:44 PM

REP. TIM BURCHETT AND LOS ANGELES MAYOR KAREN BASS, SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ


Rep. Tim Burchett
(R) Tennessee


Mayor Karen Bass
(D) Los Angeles

Plus, as President Trump reaches six months in office, Martha Raddatz travels through Southern California, reporting on the impact of the Trump administration’s policies on immigration and the economy.

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor


Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst


Sarah Isgur
SCOTUSblog Editor
ABC News Contributor


Molly Ball
Wall Street Journal Senior Political Correspondent

