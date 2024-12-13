The committees will be dominated by white men when the new Congress is seated.

No women will lead House committees for first time in 2 decades

No women will lead a House committee for the first time in two decades after House Republicans revealed their list of committee leaders for the 119th Congress on Thursday.

The 17 standing committees, whose leaders were selected by the House Republican Steering Committee, will be dominated by white men when the new Congress is seated on Jan. 3. No people of color were selected, either.

The last time there was not at least one woman leading a standing committee in the House was the 109th Congress, from 2005 until 2006.

"From securing our southern border, to unleashing American energy, to fighting to lower Bidenflation, and making our communities safe again, our Committee Chairs are ready to get to work fulfilling the American people's mandate and enacting President Trump's America-First agenda," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in announcing the list of chairs. "House Republicans are heading into the 119th Congress prepared to address the issues most important to hardworking Americans and fight for meaningful legislative wins.

"I look forward to working with these strong leaders and their Committees to advance President Trump's priorities and deliver the American people the government they voted for in November," he added.

In this July 11, 2023, file photo, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, FILE

Three Republican women led House committees in the 118th Congress: Texas Rep. Kay Granger chaired the Appropriations Committee, Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers chaired the Energy and Commerce Committee and North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx chaired the Education and the Workforce Committee.

Neither Granger nor McMorris Rodgers ran for reelection in 2024, though Foxx did earn an 11th term in office. However, Foxx, 81, had already been granted a waiver to lead her committee in the 118th Congress beyond the six-year term limits the House GOP imposes, and she did not request an additional waiver. She had served as chairwoman in the 115th Congress, as well as ranking member in the 116th and the 117th. Michigan Rep. Tim Walberg will take over the chairmanship of the Education and the Workforce Committee instead.

In this May 23, 2024, file photo, Rep. Virginia Foxx speaks at a hearing of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images, FILE

"Chairmen of committees are very important positions but we really do engage all the membership," House Speaker Mike Johnson said earlier this week ahead of the selections. "We have extraordinary women serving in Congress and in the Republican Conference. In fact, we elected some really strong women in the upcoming freshmen class.

"We value those voices. And everybody has an equal say at the table," he noted. "These are thoughtful elections. We have an embarrassment of riches, frankly."

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at a press conference for House Republicans, following their leadership meeting, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 13, 2024. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Florida Rep. Brian Mast, a close Trump ally, will lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan will continue to lead the Judiciary Committee, Kentucky Rep. James Comer will continue to lead the Oversight Committee and Missouri Rep. Jason Smith will continue to lead the powerful Ways and Means Committee.

"Very fitting in the MAGA Era - No Women Need Apply," former Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock, a Republican, posted ahead of the final selections.

The Republican Party will have a trifecta in the new year with control of the House, Senate, and White House, but the razor-thin majority of 220 Republicans to 215 Democrats in the House will leave little room for dissent, especially with two members of the House GOP set to be nominated for posts in the Trump administration and the resignation of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

"After four years of suffering under the radical policies of the Biden-Harris Administration and a Democrat-controlled Senate, the American people made clear they are ready for a change," Scalise added. "With Republicans taking control of the White House, Senate, and House, it is imperative we are in position to move President Trump's agenda efficiently and thoughtfully so we can quickly restore our nation to greatness."

ABC News' John Parkinson contributed to this report.