Democrats boycotted the hearing -- with some walking out once it began.

Republicans uncover no new intel on Biden during hearing on his cognitive abilities in office

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer listens to questioning during Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearings on how the Biden Cover-Up Endangered America and Undermined the Constitution in the Dirksen Senate office building in Washington, DC, June 18, 2025.

The Senate Judiciary subcommittee held a hearing Wednesday digging into the cognitive abilities of former President Joe Biden and claims of whether his aides helped what they say was a cover up of his alleged mental decline -- claims the former president and many on his staff have denied.

The probe didn't uncover any new information on the former president -- with Democratic members of the subcommittee boycotting the hearing.

Democratic senators on the committee walked out of the hearing shortly after it began, with Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin blasting the panel for even holding the hearing, while he says a number of timely investigations should be going on related to President Donald Trump's current actions.

"So far this year, the Republican majority on this committee has not held a single oversight hearing, despite numerous critical challenges facing the nation that are under our jurisdiction," Durbin said.

The GOP panel repeatedly accused Democrats -- and the media -- of concealing the former president's alleged real health conditions in order to prevent Trump's 2024 victory.

"Today's hearing is about competency, corruption and cover up within the Biden administration. Simply put, the last administration was rudderless from one crisis to another. The Biden Administration failed and folded. The partisan media did their best to cover up those failures," Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley claimed.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who was among the witnesses, compared his time working under Trump in his first term to his observations of Biden, praising Trump's energy and mental focus. Spicer never worked for the Biden administration.

Spicer also criticized "legacy media" for questions raised about Trump's fitness for office in his first term, while he claims they were not questioning Biden the same way.

"Many, rightly so, believe the media in this country is culpable in covering up the obvious decline of the 46th president and leaders of the free world -- the president of the United States. The scrutiny that was baselessly directed at President Trump during his first term was wholly absent from the media coverage of the Biden White House," Spicer claimed.

Republicans on the committee also focused on Trump -- saying he is in command and makes skillful decisions.

"The public is counting on us to ensure this never happens again, because we won't always be fortunate enough to have a leader like President Trump, who is so unmistakably in command," Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt said.

Joe Biden speaks during a conference of the Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) at the Sofitel Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, on April 15, 2025. Tannen Maury/AFP via Getty Images

In May, Senate Republicans announced their plans to launch the probe into Biden's mental fitness while in office -- including his use of autopen, a mechanical device to automatically add a signature to a document that's been utilized by several past presidents, including Trump in his first term.

The hearing also comes after Trump earlier this month ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate whether Biden's administration sought to conspire to cover up his alleged mental state while in office. The move by the White House represents a significant escalation, as it is a directive to the Justice Department to formally investigate.

Biden responded to the Trump order, saying "Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency."

"I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false," Biden said in a statement.

In May, House Oversight Chairman James Comer requested Biden's White House physician, Kevin O'Connor, appear for a transcribed interview as part of an investigation into Biden's mental fitness and use of a presidential autopen while in office. Comer asked O'Connor to sit for an interview on June 25.

Sean Spicer, Heritage Foundation Visiting Fellow for Law and Technology Theodore Wold, and University of Virginia Law Professor John Harrison testify during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the alleged cover up of former President Joe Biden's alleged incapacity to serve on Capitol Hill June 18, 2025. Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP

The calls for the probes into Biden also come after the recent release of "Original Sin" by CNN host Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson, claiming the Bidens had a "capacity for denial and the lengths they would go to avoid transparency about health issues."

In response to the book's release, a Biden spokesman said "there is nothing in this book that shows Joe Biden failed to do his job, as the authors have alleged, nor did they prove their allegation that there was a cover up or conspiracy."

On Wednesday morning, Trump -- who often criticizes Biden -- lambasted the former president's use of autopen and claimed that Biden didn't have control while leading the country.

"All these people, all the scum that was around the Oval, you know, the Oval Office, or around the beautiful Resolute desk, telling this guy here, 'Do this,' 'Do that,' and not even tell him. They just go over to the autopen and sign whatever the hell they wanted to sign," he said.

Trump claimed that it was aides who were making decisions for Biden -- employing the autopen to carry out an agenda.

"He wasn't for open borders, he wasn't for transgender for everybody. He wasn't for men playing in women's sports. But he has no idea what the hell -- he has no idea," Trump claimed.