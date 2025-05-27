RFK Jr. cuts COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for healthy kids, pregnant women

The move could alter guidance for doctors as well as some insurance coverage.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks as Secretary of Education Linda McMahon listens during a Make America Healthy Again Commission event at the White House in Washington, May 22, 2025.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday announced the removal of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's immunization schedule for healthy children and pregnant women -- a move that could alter guidance for doctors as well as some insurance coverage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.