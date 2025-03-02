Rubio says he hasn't spoken to Zelenskyy since contentious Oval Office meeting

Rubio says he doesn't know details of UK-France peace plan.

ByABC News
March 2, 2025, 10:58 AM

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday he hasn't spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since his explosive Oval Office meeting Friday with President Donald Trump.

"Well, I haven't had any contact with him since Friday, Rubio told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor George Stephanopoulos before pointing out that the U.S. had had a number of contacts with Zelenskyy over the last 10 days.

"We have plenty of contacts with him, though, plenty," he said.

Rubio also said he didn't have any information on a potential British-French peace plan that they're working on with Ukraine.

"I talked to both of the foreign ministers of France and the UK yesterday, and I explained to them, sort of the events leading up to what you saw on Friday," Rubio said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

