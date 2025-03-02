Rubio says he doesn't know details of UK-France peace plan.

Rubio says he hasn't spoken to Zelenskyy since contentious Oval Office meeting

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks while attending a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Feb. 28, 2025.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday he hasn't spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since his explosive Oval Office meeting Friday with President Donald Trump.

"Well, I haven't had any contact with him since Friday, Rubio told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor George Stephanopoulos before pointing out that the U.S. had had a number of contacts with Zelenskyy over the last 10 days.

"We have plenty of contacts with him, though, plenty," he said.

Rubio also said he didn't have any information on a potential British-French peace plan that they're working on with Ukraine.

"I talked to both of the foreign ministers of France and the UK yesterday, and I explained to them, sort of the events leading up to what you saw on Friday," Rubio said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.