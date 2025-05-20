Van Hollen slams Rubio in contentious exchange over deportations and Abrego Garcia

Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he testifies at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on President Donald Trump's State Department budget request for the Department of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 20, 2025.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio returned to the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, appearing before his former colleagues for the first time since his confirmation to defend the president's foreign policy and the administration's budget priorities for the year ahead.

Rather than a warm homecoming, Rubio was quickly on defense, with several Senate Democrats pressing the secretary on the State Department's reorganization and spending cuts, as well as Middle East policy and El Salvador detentions.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen speaks as Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 20, 2025. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., spent much of his allotted time criticizing Rubio on a number of issues, including his coziness with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele and the Trump administration's failure to "facilitate" in returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a migrant who was erroneously deported to El Salvador, to the United States. Abrego Garcia was living in Maryland at the time he was deported.

"In the case of El Salvador, absolutely, absolutely, we deported gang members, gang members -- including the one you had a margarita with. And that guy is a human trafficker, and that guy is a gang banger, and that and the evidence is going to be clear," Rubio asserted, referring to Van Hollen meeting with Abrego Garcia in El Salvador in April.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing to examine the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 20, 2025. Jose Luis Magana/AP

"Mr. Chairman, he can't make unsubstantiated comments like that," Van Hollen protested. "Secretary Rubio should take that testimony to the federal court of the United States because he hasn't done it under oath!"

Van Hollen has said neither man drank from the glasses that he said officials put on the table during the meeting that appeared to have liquid inside with salt or sugar rims.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen speaks as Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 20, 2025. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

"No judge and the judicial branch cannot tell me or the president how to conduct foreign policy," Rubio shot back. "No judge can tell me how I have to outreach to a foreign partner or what I need to say to them, and if I do reach that foreign partner and talk to them, I have under no obligation to share that with the judiciary branch. Diplomacy doesn't work that way."

"You're just blowing smoke now," Van Hollen said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he testifies at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on President Donald Trump's State Department budget request for the Department of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 20, 2025. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho, had to intervene in the at-times contentious conversation as Van Hollen compared Rubio's policy on deportations and the El Salvador detentions of migrants to the "shameful era" of McCarthy-era witch hunts and the red scare, saying the administration's "campaign of fear and repression is eating away at foundational values of our democracy."

"Back then, it took one voice, attorney Joseph Welch, to cut through the hysteria with a simple question that marked the beginning of the end of that shameful era: 'Have you no sense of decency?'" Van Hollen said as he concluded his line of questioning. "And I would ask you the same, Secretary Rubio. You have shown, with your words and your actions what your answer is. I have to tell you directly and personally that I regret voting for you as secretary of state."