Schumer was treated for dehydration at the hospital, a spokesperson said.

Schumer went to hospital 'out of abundance of caution' after lightheadedness

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was treated for dehydration at the hospital Wednesday morning after he got lightheaded at the gym, his spokesperson told ABC News.

He went to the hospital out of an "abundance of caution," per the spokesperson.

He was treated and released Wednesday. He is now back at the Capitol working.

