Secret Service escorts Trump from briefing room after shooting outside White House The president was interrupted mid-sentence when an agent whispered to him.

President Donald Trump was rushed out of the White House briefing room Monday evening and later said the Secret Service had shot someone nearby.

After he came back in, Trump said he was taken into the Oval Office by the Secret Service, and told reporters that law enforcement had shot someone outside the White House.

"There was a shooting, law enforcement shot someone, seems to be someone, and the suspect is on the way to the hospital," Trump said as the briefing restarted after the sudden, but brief, lockdown.

A senior official told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl the shooting happened on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. A suspect open fired on a non-White House employee and Uniformed Secret Service returned fire, according to the official.

Trump said "from what I understand" the suspect was armed. He said law enforcement officer shot the suspect outside of the premises of the White House but close to the fence.

"It's unfortunate that this is the world but the world has always been a dangerous place. It's not something that's unique," he added.

The president was taken out of the briefing room and into the Oval Office for about nine minutes.

"We don't know" if the suspect mentioned a name, he said. "It might not have had anything to do with me."

He said he didn't know if the suspect was male or female.

Trump said he "didn't even think about not coming back" to brief reporters.

Asked what the Secret Service agent told him when he was approached mid-sentence, Trump said, "Just told me when he came up, you pretty much saw it like I did. He said, 'Sir, could you please come with me?' So, you were surprised. I was surprised, also. I think it’s probably it's pretty unusual but very, very professional people, they all do a fantastic job, as you know."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.