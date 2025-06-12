Secret Service, Park Police both preparing for Army birthday parade, 'We're not messing around'

A photo of the Washington Monument from a U.S. Park Police helicopter. ABC News was granted an exclusive flight on June 11, 2025 to see security preparations ahead of the Army 250 parade.

High above the National Mall, ABC News was granted exclusive access to a flyover where thousands are expected to gather to celebrate the Army's 250th birthday with a military style parade.

Top officials from the United States Secret Service and United States Park Police told ABC News that law enforcement is prepared to secure the event in a very short period of time.

There will be thousands of officers, the "latest" technology, and air, land and sea assets - including 18 miles of fencing and 17 miles of bike racks.

Matt McCool, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service's Washington Field Office gives an interview on June 11, 2025 to ABC News' Victor Oquendo about security preparations ahead of the Army 250 parade. ABC News

U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Office Matt McCool said people who attend the parade will see drones in the air, but they will be law enforcement drones.

"Since April 23rd, we've been working diligently, around the clock to get this plan ready," McCool told ABC News that typically, they will have six months to a year to prepare for large-scale special security events.

Chief of the U.S. Park Police Jessica Taylor gives an interview on June 11, 2025 to ABC News' Victor Oquendo about security preparations ahead of the Army 250 parade. ABC News

"This is a comprehensive plan," he said. The Secret Service has had five National Special Security Events (NSSE) in the past six months.

"All threats are mitigated," he said. "There will be no line of sight issues when it comes to the President. Once you hit the Secret Service perimeter, it will be the most secure place on the planet."

Matt McCool, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service's Washington Field Office and Chief of the U.S. Park Police Jessica Taylor aboard a Park Police helicopter in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2025. ABC News

McCool was asked if he had a message to those who want to disrupt the event.

"Everything has been mitigated," he said. "If you attempt to enter an area you aren't supposed to be in or attempt to commit violence, you will go to jail and you will be prosecuted."

"We're not messing around," he said.

He said as a matter of policy, they can't discuss costs, but did say securing an event like this one "is not cheap."

Both McCool and U.S. Park Police Chief Jessica Taylor told ABC News it is all about partnerships around the D.C. area that will help secure this event.

"Something I say often is, in Washington, D.C., nothing gets done without partnership," Taylor said. "In D.C. specifically with law enforcement, we rely heavily on one another; nothing gets done without the partnerships we've created."