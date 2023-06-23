Secretary Antony Blinken, Former GOP Congressman Will Hurd and Gov. Roy Cooper Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, June 25, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Antony Blinken

Secretary of State

Will Hurd

(R) Presidential Candidate

(R) Former Texas Congressman

Exclusive

Gov. Roy Cooper

(D) North Carolina

Exclusive

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

Marianna Sotomayor

Washington Post Congressional Reporter

Asma Khalid

NPR White House Correspondent

Plus, in the newest installment of “Through the Cracks,” ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott speaks with the Deputy Administrator and Director of Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services, Daniel Tsai about the Medicaid crisis.

