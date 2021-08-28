Secretary Antony Blinken, Sen. Ben Sasse & Dr. Anthony Fauci Sunday On “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 29, 2021.

By
ABC News
August 28, 2021, 2:30 PM
1 min read

HEADLINERS

Secretary Antony Blinken

Secretary of State

Sen. Ben Sasse

(R) Nebraska

Exclusive

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Adviser

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

Co-Anchor, "This Week"

Gayle Tzemach

Author, “The Daughters of Kobani” & “Ashley’s War”

Adjunct Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations

Vivian Salama

Wall Street Journal National Security Reporter

Jane Ferguson

PBS NewsHour Correspondent

New Yorker Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

