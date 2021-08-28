Secretary Antony Blinken, Sen. Ben Sasse & Dr. Anthony Fauci Sunday On “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 29, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Secretary Antony Blinken
Secretary of State
Sen. Ben Sasse
(R) Nebraska
Exclusive
Dr. Anthony Fauci
White House Chief Medical Adviser
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Jonathan Karl
ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent
Co-Anchor, "This Week"
Gayle Tzemach
Author, “The Daughters of Kobani” & “Ashley’s War”
Adjunct Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations
Vivian Salama
Wall Street Journal National Security Reporter
Jane Ferguson
PBS NewsHour Correspondent
New Yorker Contributor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.