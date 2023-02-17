Secretary Antony Blinken and Sen. Lindsey Graham Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 19, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Secretary Antony Blinken

Secretary of State

Sen. Lindsey Graham

(R) South Carolina

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Averi Harper

ABC News Deputy Political Director

Susan Glasser

The New Yorker Staff Writer

Catherine Lucey

Wall Street Journal White House Reporter

Rachael Bade

POLITICO Playbook Co-author

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Plus, the latest on the Ohio train derailment and insights from environmental experts on the impact to the greater East Palestine community.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

